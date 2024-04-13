Bariatric surgeons, experts to converge in Goa to discuss future of weight loss surgery

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Bariatric surgeons and researchers from around the world will gather in Goa for a five-day conference starting from April 17 to discuss the future of weight loss procedures.

The MGB-OAGB International Club's 7th Annual Consensus Conference will be held in partnership with Apollo Hospitals, Goa Medical College, Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI), ARIS, and the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association (CRSA).

Bariatric surgery is a medical term for surgical intervention to contain obesity.

The conference will be held against the backdrop of two major developments – the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's endorsement of bariatric surgery and the release of guidelines from IFSO and the MGB-OAGB Club, Dr Arun Prasad, the club's organising chairman and president, said.

Dr Prasad said, "It's the first assembly since the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's resounding approval of bariatric procedures. Our guidelines, published alongside IFSO, redefine the landscape." He added, "With the recent endorsement of bariatric surgery and the publication of these crucial guidelines, we have a golden opportunity to establish best practices and elevate patient care standards worldwide. Goa becomes our crucible for global experiences." The conference boasts an impressive line-up of international pioneers who revolutionised MGB OAGB surgery on a global scale.

On April 19, surgeons will be given an opportunity to participate in a certification course, while a cadaveric course on Laparoscopic and Robotic MGB OAGB surgery provides hands-on training.

There will abstract-based presentations, video sessions showcasing of cutting-edge research and surgical techniques as well as panel discussions among others on April 20 and 21.

"The MGB-OAGB International Club is more than an organization, it's a movement. Comprising leading surgeons, researchers, and healthcare professionals, we're committed to advancing bariatric surgery," the statement said. PTI PLB VN VN