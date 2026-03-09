Barmer logs 40.4 deg C as Rajasthan faces unusual heat

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan on Monday experienced unusually high temperatures with the maximum temperature ranging between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius, about 5-10 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the Meteorological department.

The department said weather conditions are likely to remain dry in most parts of the state for the next week, and a slight increase in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 48 hours.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 39.5 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) at 39.2 degrees Celsius, Churu at 39.1 degrees Celsius and Jaisalmer at 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, while Kota and Fatehpur (Sikar) registered 38 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 38.4 degrees Celsius and Bikaner and Phalodi 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said minimum temperatures across most parts of the state were recorded between 15 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, which is 2-6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Jaipur recorded the highest minimum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius, about 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to become active over parts of northwest India around March 11-12, which may lead to a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperatures, the department said.