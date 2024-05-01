Barmer teacher suspended for slapping class 3 student

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday suspended a government school teacher in Barmer district for allegedly beating a class 3 student.

Ganpat Patalia, a teacher of Government Higher Primary School in Chhota Hathala village, was suspended after the authorities took suo moto cognizance of a video in which he was seen slapping a student.

The teacher had slapped an eight-year-old student named Praveen on Monday, Bakhasar Police Station SHO Vishan Singh said.

An FIR was booked in the matter on Tuesday evening after a video of it surfaced on the internet.

Singh said the medical examination of the boy has been done and further action will be taken against the teacher after the boy's and his family members' statements have been recorded.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar had earlier in the day ordered officials to take strict action in the matter.

"Taking this whole incident seriously, necessary guidelines have been given to them after talking to the concerned officers for taking strict action against each culprit involved in this act," Dilawar wrote on X.

He added, "During the tenure of our government, any kind of misbehavior with children, who are the pillars of the golden future of Rajasthan, will not be tolerated at all." PTI AG VN VN