Barmer tops Rajasthan in voter roll digitisation as officials push SIR in remote areas

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) A sub-divisional magistrate in Rajasthan’s Barmer district travelled on camelback to reach voters living across scattered desert hamlets as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

SDM Sedwa Badrinarayan Vishnoi and his team visited villages in border areas, including Bawarwala, where homes are spread across sand dunes. They conducted physical verification of voter documents and informed residents about the SIR process.

“This is part of a SVEEP activity to raise awareness among voters. Our aim is to implement the Election Commission’s process in the best possible way, which is why this activity was undertaken,” he said.

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections.

The SDM said the camel ride was necessary due to the sandy terrain where households are widely dispersed. He added that such efforts boost the morale of booth level officers (BLOs) working in difficult conditions.

Internet connectivity remains a major challenge in border areas, with BLOs identifying suitable points to upload forms.

Despite the hardships, BLOs are performing effectively, he said.

Meanwhile, digitisation of summary revision forms is progressing across Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said nearly four crore forms have been uploaded on ECI-Net so far.

Digitisation has been completed at more than 3,000 polling booths, and several panchayats are nearing completion, he added.

Barmer district leads the state with 85 per cent digitisation, followed by Balotra and Salumber with more than 80 per cent forms uploaded.

“Despite Rajasthan’s geographical diversity including desert, hilly, plains and canal-irrigated areas, BLOs have performed exceptionally well due to effective local planning and supervision by senior officials,” he said.

Currently, around half of the 200 assembly constituencies have completed over 75 percent digitisation.

Baytu Assembly constituency leads with more than 90 percent forms uploaded, followed by Badi and Vair at 88 percent and 87 percent respectively.

In total, 26 assembly constituencies have achieved over 80 percent digitisation.