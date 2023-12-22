Baroda UP Gramin Bank branch manager booked for loan fraud

Bareilly (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Friday against a former branch manager of Baroda UP Gramin Bank for allegedly availing loans of nearly Rs 12 lakh fraudulently in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The case was registered at Baradari police station against Ajay Mehra, a former branch manager of Harungala branch of the bank, based on a complaint filed by the current branch manager.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said they were investigating the matter.

In his complaint, the current branch manager said a departmental investigation in the branch revealed that Mehra had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 11,98,000 in form of loans between 29 March 2022 and 25 January 2023.

The documents provided for the seven loans approved and disbursed by Mehra were found to be fake.

Mehra allegedly forged the signature of the loan officer and thus committed fraud, forgery and embezzled government money, according to the complaint. PTI COR CDN SMN