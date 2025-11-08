Barren land transformed into green haven under plantation initiative in Latur

Latur, Nov 8 (PTI) A barren patch of land in Maharashtra's Latur city has been transformed into a lush green space with more than 200 species of flowers under a plantation initiative by an NGO.

A 1.5-acre land inside the Zilla Udyog Kendra premises resembles a 'valley of flowers', due to the relentless efforts of the Aamcha Green Latur Tree Foundation, which has planted around 30,000 saplings of more than 200 species of flowers since May.

Over the last few years, the foundation, with its 90-member team, which includes teachers, doctors, engineers, advocates, and students, has planted three lakh trees, developing 48 gardens and 18 oxygen parks across the city using the Miyawaki method.

"Every night, we share the next day's location in our WhatsApp group, and by sunrise, we gather at the site to plant, water, and nurture the trees," said Pawan Ladda, one of the members, told PTI.

On Friday, the foundation completed 2,352 days of dedicated tree plantation work, aiming to make Latur an evergreen city. PTI COR ARU