Barriers to be installed in Mumbai to stop flow of plastic waste into Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) At least 61 tonnes of plastic is expected to be recovered every year from Trombay and Malad waterways in Mumbai, where barriers will be installed in phases to stop the flow of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative is being led by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-profit organisation that develops technologies to remove plastic from the oceans, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

"Mumbai will witness the deployment of barriers to stop the flow of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. The first deployments will focus on the Trombay and Malad waterways, identified through a data-driven analysis as significant contributors to ocean-bound plastic waste.

"The technology is scheduled for deployment over 2026. Once operational, these initial systems are expected to recover 61 to 92 tonnes of plastic per year. Research found that 80 per cent of marine litter along India's coastlines is made up of plastic," the Ocean Cleanup said in a statement.

The deployment, which will kick off before the monsoon season arrives, will take place in phases.

According to a survey conducted by the Ocean Cleanup, Mumbai releases about 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean annually, impacting 220 km of the coastline, 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems.

The primary sources of plastic waste in the city are urban runoff, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management practices.

"India is a critical geography in the global fight against plastic pollution. With such a large proportion of plastic on India's coasts, stopping waste before it reaches the ocean is crucial in safeguarding the ocean against plastic pollution," said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO, The Ocean Cleanup.

"Through our 30 Cities Programme, Mumbai has been identified as a priority intervention point, and by working closely with local government bodies, implementation partners, NGOs and community partners, we aim to deploy solutions that are not only effective but also deeply aligned with local needs and long-term development goals," Slat added.

Research by The Ocean Cleanup reveals that just 1,000 of the world's 3 million rivers are responsible for nearly 80 per cent of plastic emissions into the ocean.

Through the 30 Cities Programme, The Ocean Cleanup aims to cut one-third of global river-based plastic emissions, using its comprehensive strategy and proven technologies to target 30 of the most polluting urban waterways worldwide.

Mumbai is identified as a critical intervention point due to the scale of plastic leakage and its impact on local communities and ecosystems.