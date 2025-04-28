Barring one, all Pak citizens repatriated from UP following Pahalgam attack: State govt

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) All Pakistani citizens, barring one, have been "expelled" from Uttar Pradesh under the Centre's orders after the Pahalgam terror attack, the state government said on Monday.

The last Pakistani citizen is set to be deported on Wednesday and is under constant surveillance by police and intelligence agencies, it said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to achieve almost 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours, with only one remaining to be deported, it said, without mentioning the exact number of Pakistani nationals sent back.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the central government had issued immediate advisories for all states to repatriate Pakistani nationals.

Acting swiftly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting with Home Department officials and other agencies.

He issued strict instructions to "expel" all Pakistani citizens from Uttar Pradesh, directing police teams to personally escort them to the border to ensure their safe return to Pakistan, according to the statement.

Following Adityanath's directives, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh were placed on high alert, and swift action was taken.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that under the chief minister's guidance, comprehensive steps were implemented statewide to repatriate Pakistani nationals, according to the statement.

"Hundred per cent of Pakistani citizens have been deported, with local police teams escorting them to the border. Only one Pakistani national remains, set to be deported on April 30," the DGP was quoted in the statement.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first state in India to execute such swift and comprehensive action against Pakistani citizens, ensuring their return with full verification at the border," it added.

The identification of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis has also begin in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said. PTI KIS NAV RHL