Basanagouda Patil Yatnal welcomes ED action in Valmiki Corporation scam

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has welcomed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) latest action in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL) case.

On Wednesday, the ED posted on ‘X’: “ED, Bengaluru has provisionally attached properties, in the form of immovable properties and bank balance, to the extent of Rs. 5 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the case of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL).” Citing the post, Yatnal said this action validates his long-standing demand for a central probe into the scam.

In his post on 'X', the MLA wrote, “ED has attached Rs. 5 crore worth of properties in the Karnataka Valmiki ST Development scam. The Karnataka High Court had ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities within the Valmiki Development Corporation based on a writ petition filed by myself, Shri @ArvindLBJP, and Shri @kumarbangarappa." He said he and other petitioners had moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a central agency probe into the alleged misappropriation and misuse of funds in the Valmiki Development Board.

The Valmiki Corporation scam is a major financial fraud case in Karnataka involving the alleged misappropriation of a large sum of money, primarily intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. It came to light following the suicide of a corporation employee, who left behind a note detailing the alleged illegal transfer of funds. PTI GMS ROH