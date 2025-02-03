Basant Panchami: Lakhs of devotees arrive in Ayodhya, over 1 cr visited since Jan 26

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River here on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday and offered prayers, with this over one crore devotees have visited Ayodhya since January 26, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The sacred bathing ritual on Basant Panchami began at dawn and continued until the afternoon. Devotees then proceeded to various muths and temples for darshan, with queues stretching till late evening at Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi.

For the first time since Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the grand temple, Maha Kumbh is being held in Prayagraj, and Ayodhya is witnessing an influx of pilgrims.

Anticipating the surge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had deployed a dedicated team of officials to oversee the arrangements and ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

Following a public meeting in Milkipur on February 2, he reinforced instructions to officials, emphasising that no devotee should face any difficulty.

Amid vigilant administrative arrangements, devotees arriving in Ayodhya are filled with joy and devotion, chanting slogans in praise of Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath, the UP government said in the statement.

The Ram Temple remains the spiritual epicentre of Ayodhya, attracting around three lakh devotees daily. The temple trust has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate darshan, keeping the temple open for 18 hours a day.

Simultaneously, Hanuman Garhi continues to witness a steady stream of devotees, reinforcing Ayodhya's deep-rooted spiritual significance.

The muths and temples of Ayodhya witnessed vibrant celebrations on Basant Panchami, as sadhus and saints joyfully played with colours, marking the festive spirit.

As a part of the rituals, gulal was also applied to the deity seated in the sanctum sanctorum. Ram Lalla was adorned in new yellow garments, symbolizing the arrival of spring.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, gulal was applied to Ram Lalla, and priests exchanged it as prasad, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

A variety of offerings, including kheer, puri, dry fruits, and fruits, were presented as part of the sacred rituals, the statement added.

IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar highlighted key measures implemented for crowd management, including road diversions, designated parking areas, and a substantial police deployment to maintain order. Entry to the fairgrounds was regulated based on safety protocols, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya division Gaurav Dayal said that officers are monitoring the fair zone 24x7, with arrangements in place to accommodate 25,000 to 30,000 people.

Additionally, vehicles have been deployed to transport those sleeping in the open to designated shelters, ensuring their comfort and safety, the statement said. PTI NAV NB NB