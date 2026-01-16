Basant Panchami's Friday tryst triggers namaz-puja tussle at MP's Bhojshala-Kamal Moula Mosque

Dhar (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) Friday prayers of the Muslim community and puja of the Hindus are at the centre of a tussle at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Moula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district since January 23 is a Friday as well as Basant Panchami.

As per an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order, Hindus have been given the right to worship at Bhojshala every Tuesday, while the Muslim community can offer prayers on Fridays.

The Bhoj Utsav Committee of the Hindus has requested permission to perform puja all day on January 23, while the Muslim community has submitted a memorandum requesting permission for Friday prayers at Kamal Moula mosque that day between 1pm and 3pm.

Incidentally, the administration has reviewed preparations in order to avoid any untoward incident at a site that has been at the centre of a dispute between Hindus and Muslims for decades.

"Namaz is a constitutional right of the Muslim community. Today, we offered prayers. Just as prayers were held there today, prayers will continue to be held here again," Zulfiqar Pathan of the Namaz Intezamia Committee of Kamal Moula Masjid said when reporters asked him if namaz would be offered at the site next Friday in the backdrop of Basant Panchami.

"In 1935, it was declared that this is Kamal Moula Masjid. It will remain Kamal Moula Masjid in the future," he said.

Pathan said the collector and superintendent of police, in a recent peace committee meeting, have said the order of the Union government will be followed.

Asked if the tradition of Friday prayers at the site can be "sacrificed" due to Basant Panchami, Pathan said, "The Muslim community is ready to sacrifice for the peace of the city. You can see the number of Muslims currently praying. We can reduce the number a little. We can reduce the number for the peace of the city." Replying to a query on whether the community was willing to offer namaz at any other mosque, Pathan emphasised Friday prayers are held only at Kamal Moula mosque.

"Prayers have been held here continuously for the last 800 years, and there has never been any disruption. We also want peace and order to prevail in the city, and the Muslim community will actively participate in maintaining peace. This city is ours, and peace will prevail here," Pathan asserted.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Ashok Jain told reporters the aim was to organise an "unbroken" prayer on Basant Panchami from sunrise.

"If this is not allowed, we will protest," Jain asserted. PTI COR MAS BNM