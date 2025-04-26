Basanter river cleanup drive carried out in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) In a remarkable display of environmental stewardship and community collaboration, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday successfully conducted an extensive cleanup drive along the banks of the Basanter river.

The initiative, held opposite the revered Chichi Mata temple, brought together government officials, civil society members and local residents in a unified daylong effort to restore the natural beauty of the vital waterway.

Under Samba Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma's leadership, the participants worked diligently to remove the accumulated waste and debris, significantly improving the ecological health and aesthetic appeal of the riverbanks.

"Today's cleanup represents our collective commitment to preserving our natural resources for future generations. The enthusiastic participation from across our community demonstrates that environmental conservation is truly a shared responsibility," the deputy commissioner said.

The cleanup drive saw active involvement from key district officials, including the additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner (revenue), who worked alongside senior citizens and local residents, exemplifying a model partnership between the administration and the public.

"This initiative forms part of the district's broader environmental-conservation strategy, aimed at protecting local waterways while fostering civic responsibility and community engagement," Sharma said. PTI TAS RC