Based on BJP complaints, lakhs of ‘doubtful voters’ deleted in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of ‘doubtful voters’ were deleted during the Special Revision of the electoral roll in the state.

The deletions were made based on complaints by BJP workers during the SR exercise.

His comment comes a day after the Election Commission had published the final voters' list for poll-bound Assam with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll.

“This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision will be conducted,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

Despite threats and intimidations, BJP activists filed complaints against doubtful voters, he said.

At the end of claims and objections, the final electoral roll was published in Assam on Tuesday with a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease by 0.97 per cent from the draft list.

Sarma also said, “The war on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrants) will continue." PTI SSG SSG BDC