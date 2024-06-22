Baseless, says MPPSC on paper leak claims ahead of Sunday's twin exams; cops begin probe

Indore, Jun 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Saturday said claims about a paper leak ahead of the prelim test of the state service and state forest service exams and it being available on social media platforms for Rs 25000 were misleading and baseless.

In a release, MPPSC secretary Prabal Sipaha said, "Baseless and misleading news is being circulated on social media and other publicity mediums regarding the confidentiality and sanctity of the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024 to be held in two shifts on June 23 across 55 district headquarters. Both will be conducted on June 23 at the scheduled time." Strict action will be taken against those spreading misleading information and rumours on social media and other means about the recruitment exams conducted by MPPSC, the release added.

A candidate said the paper leak rumours started due to an account created on social media platform Telegram, which claimed MPPSC question papers were for sale for Rs 2,500 each.

He said a QR code for payment was also given on this Telegram account.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh of the Indore-based regional unit of cyber police told PTI it had got information about this Telegram account.

"We are investigating it with the help of the Crime Branch. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Singh said. PTI HWP ADU BNM