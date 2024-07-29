Basement deaths: Delhi Min Atishi directs top city bureaucrat to file inquiry report by 10 PM

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Revenue minister Atishi on Monday flagged the delay in submission of magisterial inquiry report on the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and directed him to submit the report by 10 pm.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Secretary office.

"I had given directions at 11:20 pm on Saturday (27th July) regarding initiating a magisterial enquiry into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Rajinder Nagar area... A report by the magisterial committee was to be submitted to the office of the undersigned within 24 hours.

"However,... am shocked to note that despite almost 40 hours having passed, I am yet to receive any official report or information from the Chief Secretary on the incident," Atishi said in the note.

The minister said either "the officers of the Delhi government are not serious about enquiring into this tragedy, or they are trying to protect someone." "The fact that the main accused runs an IAS coaching, one wonders whether he is well connected with the IAS fraternity. Such delays cannot be tolerated," she said.

"The Chief Secretary is again directed to submit the magisterial enquiry report on the incident by 10 pm today (July 29)... Suggest strongest possible action that needs to be taken against those officials whose negligence has caused this tragic incident.

"Any further delays will raise questions as to whether any culprits are being protected," she added.