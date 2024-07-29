Basement deaths: Delhi Police writes to MCD about desilting of drains near Rau coaching center

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has written to the MCD seeking status of de-silting of drains near the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre, which was flooded Saturday evening leading to the death of three civil services aspirants, officials said.

Police have sought details if any complaint was given against the coaching institute to the civic agency or not. And if the complaint was given, what actions were taken by them.

"We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle where three students died due to flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer said.

The MCD is responsible for the desilting of storm water drains. It has been alleged that the drainage system near the coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area was not working properly due to which a large quantity of rainwater got accumulated at the road, and gushed into the basement.

A Delhi Police officer said they will also seek the details from the MCD about the cleaning of the drains and the number of inspections carried out in the area.

Police have also asked the MCD to furnish the occupancy certificate where the basement-owner allegedly said it'd be used for parking and household storage. PTI ALK BM VN VN