Basic health facilities, ambulance mandatory at 'garba' venues, says CM Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said it is mandatory for 'garba' organisers in the state to ensure basic health facilities and an ambulance at the venue.

Advertisment

He also directed all district collectors to ensure compliance.

Navratri, during which 'garba' events are widespread, start from October 15.

'Garba' is organised across the state and many a time political parties are part of it, Shinde said.

"Sometimes the organisers conveniently ignore this, but now they have to take care of the health of people attending it. The organisers have to have health facilities and an ambulance at the venue," Shinde was quoted as saying in a statement.

There have been instances of cardiac arrests while dancing and precautions need to be taken, the CM added. PTI PR BNM BNM