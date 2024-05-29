Basirhat likely to be a turning pitch for TMC; Sandeshkhali to play a big factor

Basirhat: If the BJP's narrative for West Bengal to pin down the TMC in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections is pivoted on issues of corruption, women's safety and resistance to political muscle flexing, then the Basirhat seat, encapsulating Sandeshkhali, perhaps embodies that poll discourse better than most other constituencies in the state.

Sandeshkhali, one of the seven assembly segments of Basirhat, earned the dubious distinction of grabbing the national spotlight earlier this year after investigations, prompted by allegations, revealed atrocities on women and forcible land grabs of local farmers.

The crimes were allegedly perpetrated by local Trinamool leaders and resulted in the arrest of party strongman Sk Shajahan and his cohorts, but not before creating a major political dust-up which granted the saffron party a foothold in this erstwhile TMC fortress.

Basirhat is believed to have one of Bengal’s most porous stretches of international border with Bangladesh and has long-standing, unaddressed issues ranging from illegal cross-border infiltration to unemployment that have led local youths to migrate to other states.

However, the issue of women atrocities in Sandeshkhali seems to have overshadowed all other concerns in Basirhat, which includes the assembly constituencies of Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, and Hingalganj.

In early January, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Shajahan's residence in Sandeshkhali in connection with the state's ration distribution scam exposed untold stories of alleged grabbed farmlands being inundated with saltwater for more profitable shrimp cultivation coupled with sexual atrocities on local women. This led to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, ordered by the Calcutta High Court, which was a significant setback for the TMC.

The incidents not only had a profound impact on the ruling TMC, but also brought the image of the party's chief, Mamata Banerjee under public scanner. Her decision not to visit the village in Basirhat subdivision of North 24 Parganas further exacerbated the situation.

The BJP quickly capitalised on the issue, fielding local woman Rekha Patra, a prominent protestor against Shajahan, against TMC veteran Haji Nurul Islam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally called Patra before her campaign, boosting her morale.

"Those nine minutes were the best time in my life. Modiji's words inspired me. I never imagined he would give me the chance to contest. Fighting for the women of Sandeshkhali has always been my goal. This is a God-given opportunity, and I will do my best," Patra told PTI.

In contrast, Haji Nurul Islam, who replaced actress Nusrat Jahan as the TMC candidate, believes that voters will recognise the good work done by his party. Haji, the former MP from 2009, is confident despite the controversy.

"I prefer not to discuss the BJP candidate. However, I must emphasise that people have realised that they were misled by the BJP regarding sexual atrocities. They recognise that Mamata Banerjee is the one who truly stands for them. I am confident of a significant victory," he said.

The political drama over Sandeshkhali got a fresh twist after the TMC more recently released video clips of a sting operation allegedly involving a local BJP leader that suggested that the allegations of sexual crimes against the ruling party were "staged".

In the purported video, the person denied that local women were sexually assaulted, admitting that the allegations were fabricated on the instructions of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This clip stirred controversy, leading the BJP leader to move the Calcutta High Court, claiming that the video was "doctored" using artificial intelligence technology to manipulate his facial features and voice.

In response, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee denounced the incidents in Sandeshkhali as a "conspiracy hatched by the BJP" and called on Modi to stop "shedding crocodile tears." She alleged that the BJP spread "mistruths" about the riverine area using money.

Sumita Patra, a resident of Patrapara in Sandeshkhali, blamed the TMC, saying, "We know what is true and what was cooked. Women here on this island have been suffering for long. We will not let go of this opportunity. Rekha is our hope to survive." Differing with Patra, Gopal Adhikari, a Sandeshkhali resident of four generations and a Trinamool loyalist claimed, “All these are false information to fool the people. People spreading such canards are lying through their teeth." CPI(M) candidate Nirapada Sardar, a former MLA from Sandeshkhali (ST) from 2011 to 2016, predicted a win for his party. Sardar, who was arrested for allegedly leading a mob to attack and ransack properties belonging to TMC leader Shibu Hazra, has been vocal on illegal land grabs and attacks on women.

"This time people are desperate for a change. The change is inevitable. Voters have understood how both TMC and the BJP are trying to deceive them. They want justice, employment, peace, and security, which both parties have failed to provide," Sardar said.

Barishat, which has slightly over 54 per cent of the Muslim population, is seen as a stronghold of the TMC. In the 2019 general election, TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan had a share of 54.56 per cent of the total votes, slightly less than its previous record, according to Election Commission data.

"This will improve. We have given our everything to address the people's issues; we will get the result. Sandeshkhali will have no impact on the result in the Basirhat seat," said TMC's Baduria MLA Abdur Rahim Quazi.