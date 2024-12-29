Bastar Olympics a platform for youth for honing talent, building new Bharat: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the recently concluded Bastar Olympics 2024, saying the event has given a platform for youngsters to hone their talent and build a new Bharat.

Advertisment

The Bastar Olympics 2024, held in the eponymous district, was organised by the Chhattisgarh government last month. The multi-sport event was aimed at spotting local talents, integrating tribal youths of Naxal-hit Bastar into the mainstream and enhancing relations between people and administration.

Referring to the Bastar Olympics in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said it was a unique event and a symbol that a change was taking place in the country.

"Do you know that a unique Olympic has started in our Bastar! Yes, a new revolution is coming into being in Bastar through the first Bastar Olympics. Friends, the Bastar Olympics is not just a sports event. It is a platform where development and sports are merging together, where our youth are honing their talent and building a new Bharat," he said.

Advertisment

Modi said it was a matter of "great joy" for him that the dream of the Bastar Olympics had come true.

"You will also be happy to know that this is taking place in the region which was once a witness to Maoist violence," he said.

Chhattisgarh's undivided Bastar district, which has now been bifurcated into seven districts, is geographically bigger than Kerala and is one of the worst Naxal-affected regions in the country.

Advertisment

The PM said the mascots of the Bastar Olympics are 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna' which reflect the rich culture of district.

"The defining Mantra of this sport Maha Kumbh is 'Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar' i.e. 'Bastar will play - Bastar will win'," he said.

Modi said in the very first edition of the event, 1,65,000 players from seven districts participated.

Advertisment

"This is not just a statistic - it is the proud story of the resolve of our youth. Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Football, Hockey, Weightlifting, Karate, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Volleyball - our youth have gloriously displayed their talent in every sport," he said.

The prime minister also referred to several individual prize winners in the sporting event.

He spoke about Kari Kashyap, who hails from a small village, and who won a silver medal in archery, Payal Kawasi from Sukma who won a gold medal in javelin throw, and Punem Sanna, also from Sukma and once under the Naxal influence, who won medals in a wheelchair race.

Advertisment

"I urge all of you to encourage such sports events in your area - Share stories of sports talents from your area with #KhelegaBharat #JeetegaBharat - Give local sports talents an opportunity to progress.

"Remember, sports not only lead to physical development but is also a powerful medium to connect society with the sportsman spirit. So play well and bloom well," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, and so did Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Advertisment

While participating in another event last fortnight in Jagdalpur in Bastar, Shah said the government is preparing to host the Olympics in Ahmedabad in 2036 and in its run-up, a total of 35,000 youths will be trained so that India wins as many medals as possible.

"I want someone from Bastar to win at least one medal in the 2036 Olympics," he said. PTI ACB VN VN