Bastar region sets benchmark in digital healthcare services in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Raipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's Bastar division has been witnessing a major transformation in healthcare with the effective implementation of digital medical services in the tribal-dominated region, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been making consistent and determined efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery in Bastar, where effective implementation of the Next Gen e-Hospital system, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana services are proving to be a game-changer, a government statement said.

The Next Gen e-Hospital system is functioning in six district hospitals, two civil hospitals and 41 community health centres of the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bastar, Kanker, Kondgaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma, it said.

This system brings the OPD registration, consultation, diagnostics, medicine distribution and all patient-related medical information on to a single digital platform, ensuring better and timely services for patients.

The integration of digital technology has led to remarkable improvements in transparency, efficiency and patient satisfaction across these hospitals, the release said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Health Facility Registration (HFR) for hospitals and Health Professional Registration (HPR) for doctors and nursing staff have been completed in the region. Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) kiosks have been set up in hospital premises, enabling patients to create their health accounts.

The "Scan & Share" feature and ABHA ID-based online OPD registration have spared patients from waiting in long queues, allowing them to receive prompt services, the release said.

The impact of these digital innovations is visible, as the Bastar District Hospital recorded a total of 60,045 OPD registrations in May, June and July this year. Out of these, 32,379 (53 per cent) were linked with ABHA.

During the same period, Dantewada District Hospital recorded 33,895 OPD registrations, with 13,729 (40 per cent) linked to ABHA, as per the release.

This entire process not only saves time but also provides patients with digital health records which they can access anywhere in the country. It has improved transparency in the healthcare system while enhancing continuity and quality of treatment, it said.

CM Sai said the digital services have ensured timely, accessible and quality treatment to patients in the region.

"This initiative is not just a model for Bastar but for the entire state. We will soon implement it across all districts to realise the vision of a 'Healthy and Empowered Chhattisgarh'," he added.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said these services in healthcare go beyond mere digitisation as they serve as a powerful bridge connecting people in rural and remote areas to quality medical facilities.

The positive results from Bastar prove that when technology, administrative willpower and public participation come together, the pace of development multiplies manifold, he said.

This initiative will not only transform healthcare services, but also ensure Chhattisgarh's substantial contribution to building a 'Healthy India', he added. PTI TKP GK