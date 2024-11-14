'Batenge to katenge' slogan not in good taste: BJP leader Ashok Chavan

Nanded: BJP MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan has said the slogan "batenge to katenge" is not in good taste and irrelevant and the people will not appreciate it.

Advertisment

In an interview to PTI on Wednesday, Chavan also said he doesn't attach much importance to the "vote jihad - dharma yuddha" rhetoric, as the BJP and ruling Mahayuti's policy is development of the country and Maharashtra.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has been raising the slogan of "batenge to katenge" (divided we fall) in his rallies ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Asked about it, Chavan said, "There is no relevance of this (slogan). Slogans are given at election time. This particular slogan is not in good taste and I don't think people will appreciate it. Personally speaking, I am not in favour of such slogans." "Every political functionary has to take a decision after a lot of thinking. We also have to see that nobody's sentiments are hurt," the BJP leader added, while speaking at Ardhapur in Nanded during his election campaign for the Mahayuti.

Advertisment

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week said "vote jihad" should be countered by "dharma-yuddha" of vote.

Asked if the poll campaign was drifting away from the issue of development amid the "vote jihad-dharma yuddha" narrative, Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP's policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I don't give much importance (to vote jihad rhetoric). Personally speaking, development is my only agenda. Therefore, people appreciate my stand despite me changing the party," said the parliamentarian, who joined in BJP in February this year after a long association with the Congress.

Advertisment

On claims that the Maratha reservation issue affected the Mahayuti's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, Chavan said the government has taken decisions with respect to the quota issue.

"The Maratha quota impact was more in the Lok Sabha elections. Many decisions after the Lok Sabha elections were taken by the Shinde government, like 10 per cent reservation; those who had Kunbi certificates were granted reservation. People also got jobs (through quota) and cases (filed against people during quota agitation) were also withdrawn," he said.

The Maharashtra legislature in February this year unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Advertisment

However, activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding Maratha quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Chavan said Jarange's decision to neither contest the polls nor support any party was his individual move as he thinks he has the target only to facilitate reservation to the people of his community.

"I have also met him and assured that the Mahayuti will think of the demands once it comes to power again," he said.

Advertisment

He said the election environment is good and there is enthusiasm among people.

"We had rally of central minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (on Wednesday) and people were present in good numbers. The prime minister also came here and the (poll) fever has also gone up. The schemes launched by the state government are also implemented. So there is a good response from the people and our (Mahayuti) candidates will come out with flying colours and a good margin," he said.

On how many seats the Mahayuti will win in the 288-member assembly, Chavan said he has visited some parts of the state but not all.

Advertisment

"We will reach a comfortable majority to form government," he added.

Asked about his switch over from the Congress to BJP, Chavan blamed those in the grand old party for his suffering during the political episodes from 2008 to 2010.

"I don't want to talk much because it is history now. I think whatever decision I have taken is in the interest of my career," he said.

Advertisment

Notably, the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai led to Chavan’s resignation as the state’s chief minister in 2010.