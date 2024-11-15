`Batenge toh Katenge' is reality: BJP leader Vinod Tawde

Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Friday said the slogan `Batenge toh Katenge' being used by his party during the ongoing campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections presents a "reality".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has used the slogan, which means `divided we perish', frequently in his campaign speeches, even as state BJP leaders Pankaja Munde and Ashok Chavan have said that such a message, with alleged communal overtone, was not appropriate in Maharashtra.

Asked about this reaction, Tawde told reporters here that "`Batenge toh Katenge' is a reality." "In Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits got divided and as a result got slashed. If those who think the country should develop themselves get divided, then others benefit. So do not get divided into castes and communities, and that is why 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' is also an equally important message," said the former Maharashtra minister. PTI SPK KRK