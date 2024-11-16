'Batenge toh katenge' is reality: BJP leader Vinod Tawde

Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has said the slogan 'batenge toh katenge' being used by his party during the ongoing campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections presents a "reality".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has used the slogan, which means 'divided we perish', frequently in his campaign speeches, even as state BJP leaders Pankaja Munde and Ashok Chavan have said that such a message, with alleged communal overtones, was not appropriate in Maharashtra.

Asked about this reaction, Tawde told reporters here on Friday that "'Batenge toh katenge' is a reality." "In Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits got divided and as a result got slashed. If those who think the country should develop themselves get divided, then others benefit. So do not get divided into castes and communities, and that is why 'ek hai toh safe hai' (united we are safe) is also an equally important message," said the former Maharashtra minister.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. PTI SPK KRK NP