Bathinda bus accident: Punjab CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those killed

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the eight people killed in the Bathinda bus accident.

According to an official statement, Mann expressed deep shock and anguish over the death of passengers in the accident that also caused injuries to more than 20 people.

The chief minister has already directed the district administration to provide free treatment to the injured.

Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured on Friday when a bus crashed through the railing of a bridge and plunged into a drain in Bathinda district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. PTI SUN OZ OZ