Bathinda sizzles at 43.5 deg C as intense heat scorches Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Sizzling heat prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as most other parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana reeled under hot weather conditions, the Met department said here.

Among the other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Gurdaspur registered a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 40.2 degrees Celsius in Mohali.

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Rohtak, which recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Ambala recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 42.5 degrees, Karnal 40.6 degrees, Narnaul 42.5 degrees, while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani settled at 42.7 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day with a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN ARI