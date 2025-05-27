Bathing in Uttarakhand's Tiger Falls paused after accident kills two

Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) Bathing at tourist spot Tiger Falls here was temporarily halted a day after two tourists died when a tree fell on them at the waterfall, police said.

Police said there was no bar on people visiting the tourist spot and nearby areas in Chakrata of Dehradun district but going to the waterfall and bathing in it has been stopped for some time.

It may take two to three days to restore normalcy, Chakrata police station in-charge Chandrashekhar Nautiyal told PTI.

He said some branches of the tree that fell from the mountain still remain and have to be removed. Due to a recent storm in the area, the tree might have fallen, Nautiyal added. The officer said trees nearby are also being checked.

If needed, the forest department's help will also be sought, Nautiyal said.

This was the first such accident to have happened at Tiger Falls where two persons died due to a tree falling from the mountain.

One of them was Alka Anand (55) from Shahdara, Delhi who had come for a visit with her daughter and son-in-law. The other was Geetram Joshi (38) who had come from the nearby Selaqui area with his wife and children to take a bath in the waterfall.

Nautiyal said 80 children from a school had also come to take a bath in the waterfall but a few minutes before the accident they left. He said that at the time of the accident, there were only 25-30 people.

Visitors have increased to Tiger Falls due to rising heat and school kids' vacations. Around 1,000-1,500 tourists are said to visit the tourist spot every day. PTI DPT NB SKY SKY