'Batiye mat', says Adityanath at Maharashtra poll rally; talks about Kashi, Mathura post-Ayodhya

Washim (Maharashtra), Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dubbed Maharashtra's opposition bloc MVA as 'Maha Anadi' and invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to give the message of unity as he warned against the perils of remaining divided.

The senior BJP leader said at the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in his magnificent temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated this was just the beginning.

"Not only Ayodhya, we have moved ahead towards Kashi and Mathura," he said, addressing a poll rally in Washim in the Vidarbha region ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

Adityanath reiterated his famous slogan and advised people not to get divided (batiye mat).

He invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pointed out that the Maratha empire founder worked to bring everyone together.

"I am taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appealing to you to not get divided (batiye mat) because whenever we were divided, we perished," he said, urging people to vote for the ruling Mahayuti and defeat the "Maha Anadi" (ignorant or inexperienced) coalition.

The Mahayuti front consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

He said the 17th century Maratha warrior king's struggle was about the country's self-respect and pride.

Shivaji Maharaj went to Agra to challenge Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's power. In Agra, a Mughal museum was being built, but after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it was named after Chhatrapati Shivaji, said the CM.

Attacking the opposition in Maharashtra, he said, "I call those Maha Anadi who are not bothered about the country, religion, nationalism, values and principles of society and the nation. This work is being done by the Maha Anadi alliance." Slamming the Congress, Adityanath asked if the Grand Old Party ever thought seriously about India and Indianness. He alleged that the Congress and the NCP doubted the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Adityanath said there was a time when Pakistan would carry out terror activities in India, infiltrators from across the border would sneak into the country and China would stage incursions and enter Indian territory, but things have changed under the Modi government.

"When we used to raise the issue, the Congress would say not to talk on this as it would lead to deterioration in ties (with these two countries). They were bothered about ties getting affected and not the security of the country," he emphasised.

In 'New India' under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, if there are any incursions on the border then there will be a "Ram Naam Satya" yatra (funeral procession), the chief minister noted.

"You must have read in newspapers that the Chinese army has stepped back and Indian forces are again conducting patrolling. This is New India," he said, referring to the recent disengagement agreement between the two Asian giants in Ladakh.

The Maharashtra polls are not just about gaining power, but to make 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Best India) under Modi, the BJP leader emphasised.

"I have come to say that Maharashtra makes this mission stronger," he noted.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later. PTI PR RSY