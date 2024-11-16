'Batoge to katoge' go up in flame with 51,000 diyas at Varanasi ghat

Varanasi, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 51,000 diyas were lighted on Friday on Dev Deepawali at a Varanasi ghat to form 'Batoge to Katoge' – a slogan given recently by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a call apparently to Hindus to stay united.

Advertisment

The lighting arrangement was made at Pandey Ghat in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The slogan has been termed "communal" by several opposition leaders.

On the occasion, more than 21 lakh diyas lit up the city's ghats, with Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar playing 'damru' to celebrate the event.

Advertisment

The two also interacted with performers during the event and encouraged the 'damru' group.

A kind of percussion instrument, damru is considered the favourite instrument of Lord Shiva.

According to Hindu calendar, Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

Advertisment

In a press statement, the UP government said, "the ghats of Kashi were illuminated with a record 17 lakh lamps, and an additional 4 lakh around the temple city." The celebration commenced with the lighting of the first lamp at Namo Ghat by Dhankhar, Adityanath, and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, it said.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries boarded a cruise to witness the Maha Aarti of Ganga.

The ghat was arranged with 51,000 lamps, to write Adityanath's slogan "Batoge to Katoge" (Divided, We Perish), according to the statement.

Advertisment

At the Chet Singh Ghat, a 3D projection mapping, laser show, and fireworks lit up the the entire stretch of the bank.

The ghats resonated with the sound of conch shells, bells, and gongs, with 'Maha Aartis welcoming the deities, it said.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Maha Aarti carried a message of nationalism with a replica of Amar Jawan Jyoti paying tribute to the Indian soldiers. This year's ceremony was dedicated to the martyrs of the Kargil War, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Under the 'Bhagirath Shaurya Samman', Kargil's war heroes were honoured.

The aarti, performed by 21 priests and 42 women in the form of Riddhi-Siddhi, was beamed live on LED screens installed at six prominent city locations, it added.

"This year, the UP government contributed 12 lakh lamps, complemented by 3 lakh eco-friendly lamps made of cow dung.

Advertisment

"Combined with public participation, the total number of lamps exceeded 21 lakh, forming an unbroken chain of light across ghats, temples, and ponds," the statement read.

Electrical decorations, tricolour spirals, and facade lights, enhanced the "spiritual ambiance," it added.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham witnessed bursting of green fireworks.

Advertisment

Ahead of the festival, Varanasi was declared a no-fly zone, with drones prohibited and plainclothes female police officers and "anti-Romeo" squads deployed at the ghats, according to the statement.

Specific lanes were designated for boat movement on the Ganga, with their operators given safety guidelines.

National Disaster Response Force teams and river police were stationed with water ambulances and medical equipment to handle any emergencies. PTI COR/KIS VN VN