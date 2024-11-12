'Batoge toh katoge' not a communal slogan but reality: VHP

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The VHP on Tuesday released a list of more than 300 alleged attacks on Hindus and their temples in the country since January last year and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent "batoge toh katoge" remark is not communal but a "reality".

Addressing a press conference here, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed the list of "attacks and atrocities" prepared on the basis of media reports is just the "tip of the iceberg" and questioned the silence of "secular politicians" on such incidents.

Asked about Yogi's "batoge toh katoge (divided you fall)" remark, Jain said, "It's not a slogan but a reality. It's not communal but an analysis of the prevailing situation." This is the reality that Hindus must understand, he added.

"Jihadi elements in Bharat have been perpetually attacking the Hindu society, their festivals and temples... This list of 300-plus incidents only includes those attacks and atrocities that took place between January 2023 and Chhath puja 2024. This is only a tenth of the atrocities and attacks that took place during this period," Jain claimed.

The senior VHP functionary's remarks come amid opposition parties, including the Congress, accusing the BJP and the RSS of attempting to polarise voters ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by promoting Yogi's "batoge toh katoge" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ek hai toh safe hai" remarks.

At a poll rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Yogi over his remarks.

"A true yogi cannot use language like 'batenge toh katenge'. This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is the head of a mutt, wears a saffron robe but believes in 'mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri'," he said. PTI PK DIV DIV