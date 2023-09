New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji. PTI NIT IJT IJT