Battle for Ambedkar's legacy: MP CM, other leaders opt for blue at BJP event

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Amid the battle between the Congress and BJP over Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several of his party colleagues on Monday sported dark blue jackets, a colour long associated with the legendary social reformer and jurist, at an event here.

Many Dalit outfits use this shade of blue prominently in their flags and banners, while the most iconic images of Ambedkar have him wearing a suit of this colour.

A BJP spokesperson, however, said the colour coordinated appearance of party leaders at the 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' event here was just a coincidence and had no "political motive".

Incidentally, the Congress launched its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign connected to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar and the Constitution with a well-attended rally during the day from Mhow near here.

The chief architect of the Constitution was born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow, which is now called Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

At the opposition party's rally, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-RSS for insulting Ambedkar and the Constitution framed by him. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party workers to unite in saving the Constitution, saying Dalits, backwards, tribals and poor will suffer otherwise.

At the BJP event, those who were seen in blue included CM Yadav, state unit chief VD Sharma, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and Rau MLA Madhu Verma.

"No dress code was fixed for BJP leaders for the event organised in Indore. The fact that some BJP leaders were seen wearing blue clothes is just a coincidence and we have no political motive behind it," state BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja told PTI.

A large number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the BJP government in the state attended the 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' event. PTI HWP ADU BNM