Battle lines drawn as CPI(M) set to elect new general secretary

Madurai (TN), Apr 5 (PTI) As the CPI(M) is set to pick its next general secretary, speculation is rife over who would take charge of the largest Left party in the country, with the names of M A Baby and Ashok Dhawale figuring prominently.

According to sources, Baby, a Politburo member since 2012, is a strong contender for the post. He has the backing of the party's Kerala unit.

A section in the party is pitching for All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale as agricultural issues remain in focus and the CPI(M) is looking at expanding its base in rural areas.

As the party has stressed on building Left unity and a platform for secular, democratic forces to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dhawale's supporters feel that he would be a better fit for the role.

The sources said Dhawale also has the backing of the West Bengal lobby and many feel that he will be helpful for the party in the Hindi belt.

Some leaders also feel that choosing Baby for the post may limit the party to Kerala.

With the INDIA opposition bloc being an important political formation against the BJP at the Centre, concerns are also there over the party's role in the coalition with Baby at the helm of affairs, as the CPI(M) and the Congress are at loggerheads in Kerala.

Mohammed Salim, another senior Politburo member, is also among those being considered. However, the sources said Salim has expressed his desire to continue as the secretary of the party's West Bengal unit.

The name of B V Raghavulu, a leader from Telangana and the seniormost CPI(M) Politburo member, is also doing the rounds, while another section of the party feels that Brinda Karat, a firebrand leader, should be considered for the post.

While the CPI(M) has imposed an age limit of 75 years for Central Committee members, relaxations can be given in some cases. However, the issue is yet to be discussed.

In the past, battle lines have been drawn several times between the party's Kerala and West Bengal lobbies.

In 1996, when Jyoti Basu was offered the prime ministerial position, the Kerala lobby had taken a stand against it and Basu had turned down the offer. There was also a difference of opinion between the two lobbies on withdrawing support to the Manmohan Singh government in 2007.

In 2015, when Sitaram Yechury was picked as the Left party's general secretary, the Kerala leaders had backed S R Pillai, who later withdrew from the race.

On Sunday, the outgoing Central Committee will recommend the names for the election of the new members at the 24th CPI(M) congress here.

Delegates can raise objections with regard to any of the names proposed. They can also recommend new names, with the prior approval of the members concerned.

The Central Committee would also elect from among its members the Politburo, including the general secretary. The number of Politburo members is decided by the Central Committee.

The general secretary's post in the CPI(M) fell vacant after Yechury died last year. Prakash Karat took charge as the party's interim coordinator after Yechury's demise.

According to the CPI-M's constitution, the All-India Party Congress is the supreme organ of the organisation and is convened by the Central Committee ordinarily once every three years. PTI AO RC