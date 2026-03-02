Battle should happen only for good of humanity, not for selfish reasons: RSS calls for peace in world

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday called for peace in the world, saying battles should only happen for the good of humanity and truth, not for "selfish" reasons.

Addressing an event here, RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar also expressed concern over the safety of Indians stranded in various locations abroad due to the prevailing situation in West Asia.

The senior RSS functionary's remarks came amid widening conflict in West Asia after the United States and Israel targeted Iran in coordinated attacks over the weekend that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of other senior figures. Iran retaliated by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

In an apparent reference to the prevailing situation, Ambekar said, "Many things are happening in the world. Wars are happening. It would certainly be good if there is a peaceful resolution. India always wants peace and progress in the world." "If there is a battle, it should be for the good of humanity and truth, not for selfish reasons… We wish that peace be established across the world," the senior RSS functionary told the gathering.

Ambekar also expressed concern over the safety of Indians stranded abroad due to prevailing situations in West Asia.

"Indians are stranded in different parts of the world due to the war… I wish that they come out of this crisis at the earliest and get relief," he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also directed all departments concerned to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

The CCS, which met last evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

There are around 10,000 Indian citizens who live, study and work in Iran, while over 40,000 live in Israel. The number of Indians who live in the Gulf and West Asia is about 9 million.

Currently, the airspace of West Asia is almost closed.

With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

India has in the past successfully evacuated thousands of Indians from different parts of the world, including West Asia, amidst conflicts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian missions across the region are in continuous contact with nationals, and helplines have been activated. PTI PK RT