Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for domestic tourists from Oct 1

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has decided to open the battlefield destinations of Doka-La and Cho-La for domestic tourists from October 1, officials said.

In a notification earlier this week, Chief Secretary R Telang said Indian tourists carrying voter identity cards would be allowed to visit the two sites under strict guidelines for security and environmental protection.

The decision was taken under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, the notification said.

Doka-La and Cho-La are located near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

According to the notification, tourists will be required to obtain permits from the tourism and civil aviation departments through registered tour operators or travel agencies.

"Permits shall be issued only upon submission of one-night homestay booking confirmation from designated areas along the Silk Route — Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk or Padamchen," the order stated.

Tourists will be required to pay a permit fee of Rs 1,120 per person, which includes wildlife sanctuary entry and Tsomgo Pokhari Sangrakshan Samiti (TPSS) fee.

The fee will be collected by the tourism and civil aviation department and shared with agencies concerned, the order added.

Permits issued by the home department for official purposes will be exempt from the fee.

The government has capped the daily entry at 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers for both the places.

"Only vehicles with engine capacity of 1,400 cc and above will be permitted due to the challenging terrain," the notification said.

No parking fee collection will be allowed along the route without prior approval from the state government.

The prescribed fare has been fixed at Rs 12,000 for a two-day package in category Z vehicles and Rs 11,000 for category J vehicles.

Adequate security arrangements will be in place, officials said.

Personnel from the Army’s 17 Mountain Division, Sikkim Police and the tourism department will be deployed at Kupup and Cho-La checkposts.

"A police escort shall accompany tourists from Kupup," the notification added.

To manage traffic and weather-related risks, tourists will move in staggered groups. Two batches will depart daily from Tsomgo (Cho-La diversion) at 10 am and 11 am for Cho-La, while from Kupup to Doka-La, departures will be at 9 am and 10 am.

The staggered timing has been devised to ensure the availability of parking facilities.

Tour operators have also been directed to ensure strict environmental safeguards.

"No littering or damage shall be allowed in these pristine areas. All tourist vehicles must carry garbage bags and dispose of the waste only at designated collection points at Tsomgo and Kupup," the order said.

The tourism department clarified that express permits issued for the 25 vehicles would require checking only at 3rd Mile, Cho-La, Nathula and Doka-La diversions.

Monthly reports on the number of tourists and vehicles will be submitted to the home department for monitoring.

It may be mentioned that Doka-La and Cho-La are strategic places located near India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

The two destinations are being opened for battlefield tourism under Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative.