Battling flood, NDRF team facilitates woman's last rites

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the district on Wednesday ensured that the last rites of a woman were conducted with dignity even though the road to the crematorium was flooded.

The elderly woman died of natural causes at a rehabilitation centre at Phalagaon near Titwala, but the local crematorium was submerged since Tuesday due to heavy rains, a district official said.

Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal sought the help of the NDRF unit stationed in the area.

The NDRF team reached Phalagaon in the morning, and took the body to another crematorium using a tube boat, ensuring that the woman received proper last rites, the official said.

"The NDRF has not only been saving lives of those stranded in the flood but has also shown equal compassion in helping a departed soul reach her final journey with respect," a local man said. PTI COR KRK