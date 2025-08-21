Battling floods, NDRF team ferries body by boat to ensure woman's rites

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) In Maharashtra’s Thane district, where several areas were inundated amid heavy rains, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel ensured that the last rites of a woman were conducted with dignity even though the road to the crematorium was submerged.

The elderly woman died of natural causes at a rehabilitation centre at Phalagaon near Titwala, but the local crematorium had remained flooded since Tuesday due to heavy downpours, a district official said on Wednesday.

Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal sought the help of the NDRF unit stationed in the area.

The NDRF team reached Phalagaon in the morning and took the body to another crematorium using a tube boat, ensuring that the woman received proper last rites, the official said.

"The NDRF has not only been saving the lives of those stranded in the floods but has also shown equal compassion in helping a departed soul reach her final journey with respect," a local man said.