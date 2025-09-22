Battling kidney problems, young Meghalaya footballer dies

Shillong, Sep 22 (PTI) Battling kidney problems, Ibaihun Kurbah, a young and promising footballer from Meghalaya, succumbed to her illness at a hospital in Guwahati early on Monday. She was 20.
Kurbah, popularly known as Iba, hailed from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills and had represented Meghalaya in All India Football Federation (AIFF) tournaments.
Known for her speed and determination, she had also been a state-level champion runner before switching to football.
Her career came to a halt earlier this year after she was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. Despite undergoing dialysis twice a week and appeals for a transplant donor, her condition deteriorated.
Civil society groups and well-wishers had rallied to support her treatment, but the young athlete could not be saved.
The Meghalaya Football Association condoled her demise, saying: "The Meghalaya Football Association mourns the untimely passing of Ibaihun Kurbah, a promising young goalkeeper who represented the state with pride.
"Her loss is a deep blow to the sporting community. We stand with her family and pray for her eternal peace," the association added.
Tributes also poured in from the sporting fraternity, which remembered her as a fighter on and off the field.