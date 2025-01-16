Bawana Industrial Association chief murdered over loan dispute, 2 held

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The president of the Bawana Industrial Area Association was allegedly killed with an iron rod in a confrontation over a Rs 3 lakh loan he had given to someone, police on Thursday said.

Police arrested two people, Sher Singh from Bulandshahr and his associate Harish from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, in connection with the murder of the 69-year-old.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the victim, Rajan Lamba, had gone missing on December 1. His body was discovered in a sack at a factory on December 2.

The investigation began after Lamba's son, Vineet Lamba, filed an abduction complaint on December 1.

"We registered an FIR and deployed multiple teams to trace him. His last known location was near a factory in Bawana. Upon searching the area, his body was found in the basement of a factory owned by one Sher Singh," Sain said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that Lamba had loaned them Rs 3 lakh to purchase a machine and was pressuring them to repay it.

"On December 1, Sher Singh and Harish called Lamba to return the machine. However, a verbal argument broke out. During the spat, Singh struck Lamba with an iron rod, killing him instantly. They packed his body in a sack and were planning to dispose of it in a forested area," Sain said. PTI BM VN VN