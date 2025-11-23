Bawankule cites 'constitutional dilemma' on OBC quota in ZP polls; SC hearing on Tue

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said a "constitutional dilemma" has emerged due to ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on OBC quota in local bodies.

He was responding to a question on whether ZP elections, dates for which have not been announced as yet, could be pushed ahead.

"A constitutional dilemma has been created and we need to find a solution to it. I think the hearing is scheduled on November 25. I do not know what decision the State Election Commission will take after the Supreme Court decision. The matter has reached a critical stage," Bawankule said.

The apex court is set to hear the case related to quota for Other Backward Classes in civic and rural bodies on Tuesday.

"The Supreme Court itself has asked the state to complete all local governing body polls before January 31 next year," Bawankule pointed out.

Petitioners have argued that in several local governing bodies, reservations cross the 50 per cent ceiling if OBCs are given 27 per cent quota. This 50 per cent ceiling, upheld in several verdicts, restricts governments from breaching the mark unless exceptional circumstances are shown.

This has placed the state in a constitutional and political dilemma, sources said.

If the government reduces the OBC quota to stay within the 50 per cent cap, it risks a strong political backlash from OBC communities, who are an important electoral force in rural Maharashtra, they added.

Political parties believe curbing OBC representation will carry electoral costs, sources asserted.

The court's upcoming hearing is expected to clarify whether the ZP polls will proceed as scheduled or will require a fresh timeline, they said. PTI ND BNM