Bawankule, Darekar claim MVA leaders keen to cross over to Mahayuti; Congress rejects assertions

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his colleague Pravin Darekar on Wednesday claimed that many MPs and MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have reached out to them expressing disgruntlement with their respective parties.

The Congress rejected the assertions, with its state chief Nana Patole terming them “unworthy” of serious discussions.

“MVA leaders themselves have been conveying their unease, and many are in touch with the BJP (for a possible switch),” Bawankule said.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the MVA of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) performed disastrously, winning only 46 of the 288 seats. By contrast, Mahayuri, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 230 seats. The poll outcome has fuelled speculation about the movement of MVA legislators to the ruling side.

“There is no organised attempt to coax MVA leaders to switch parties. The BJP is open to welcoming those seeking to align with their vision for a developed country,” said Bawankule. Patole said Bawankule’s claim doesn’t deserve a response. “All Congress MPs from Maharashtra are with the party. We will show Mahayuti’s actual condition in the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur,” Patole said.

Earlier, BJP leader Darekar hinted that some MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could cross over to his party if development was their priority.

Many MVA MPs, especially those from the NCP (SP), represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats in the assembly elections, he said.

“If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully,” Darekar said.

In her reaction, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar’s claims.

“The Union government led by the BJP is a fragile alliance with leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics (of wooing MPs from Opposition parties),” she said.

“Our MPs are firm and will not betray the coalition,” Chavan asserted.

Responding to the comments of the BJP leaders, Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar said if the saffron party plans to launch ‘Operation Lotus’ using money and political power to poach MVA lawmakers, then people will give them a befitting reply at the appropriate time. “It is no longer a secret that dictatorship has set its foot in the country,” he said. PTI ND KRK NR