Bawankule denies reports of BJP-AIMIM-Cong tie-up in Achalpur municipal council

Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday asserted that his party will never have any tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and denied such reports emanating from Achalpur Municipal Council in the state's Amravati district.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he linked the development to the Congress and some other councillors who he claimed had made various groups and distributed council posts among themselves.

Bawankule's clarification came a day after reports emerged that the BJP, AIMIM and Congress came together in Achalpur Municipal Council district to ensure unopposed election of various committee chairpersons.

Following the alignment, an AIMIM councillor was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the education and sports committee. Similarly, a Congress member became the chairman of the water supply committee, while a BJP councillor was elected as the head of the women and child welfare committee.

In last month’s local body elections in Achalpur, the Congress won 15 of 41 seats, followed by nine for the BJP, AIMIM (3), Independents (10), Prahar Janshakti Party (2) and NCP (2).

"The BJP has no relation with the AIMIM in Achalpur. BJP has not supported AIMIM nor has AIMIM supported the BJP. In Achalpur, BJP has just nine seats. The remaining seats are with Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and Independents. These parties have formed groups. The Congress and AIMIM are not in the group of BJP," Bawankule said.

"The Congress and some others have made separate groups. All these 36-37 corporators have formed different groups and distributed chairperson posts in various committees among themselves. Just yesterday, our party president reiterated that the BJP and AIMIM have not supported each other in Achalpur," the state minister added.

Incidentally, after local body polls last month, the BJP had stitched a partnership with the AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, but it was scrapped following a rebuke by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI CLS BNM