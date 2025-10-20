Bawankule gives 47 Maharashtra revenue dept officers 'Diwali gift; approves their promotions

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday extended 'Diwali gift ' to 47 officers in the state's revenue department by approving their promotions.

As per the government order issued on Monday, 23 officers have been promoted as Additional Collectors (Selection Grade), while 24 Deputy Collectors have been elevated to the rank of Additional Collector.

Bawankule said the move would not only boost the morale of officers but also speed up the implementation of citizen-centric schemes being executed by the revenue department.

"Several officers had been awaiting promotion for years. Promotions motivate officers and ensure administrative efficiency. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we are committed to transparent governance and a responsive administration," he said.

The promotions would take effect from the date the officers assume charge of their new posts, and they would receive the corresponding pay scale accordingly, Bawankule added.

He further said many officers promoted to the selection grade will now be eligible for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

"We made continuous efforts to ensure these promotions were announced before Diwali. This decision has doubled the festive joy of our officers," Bawankule remarked.

The list of officers promoted as Additional Collectors (Selection Grade) and Additional Collectors includes several chairpersons of caste verification committees, administrative officers in the Chief Minister's Office and divisional offices. PTI MR BNM