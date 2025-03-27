Bawankule hails BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative aimed at Muslims, slams Uddhav for jibe

Nagpur, Mar 27 (PT) Maharashtra BJP president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday defended his party's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative aimed at minorities and slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for taking a jibe at it.

The BJP has said the initiative, which comes ahead of Eid, will involve the distribution of food items like vermicelli, dates, dry fruits and sugar as well as salwar-suit fabric for women.

Speaking to reporters here, Bawankule asserted the BJP is not anti-Muslim or anti-Christian.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid greeting to all 'deshbhakts' (patriots) during Ramzan. Accordingly, the BJP's minority unit has initiated this programme (Saugat-e-Modi) for Muslims," he said when asked about Thackeray's criticism.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray had called it 'saugat-e-satta' (initiative aimed at votes) and had accused the BJP of hypocrisy.

"We are not anti-Muslim or anti-Christian. We oppose those who wave the Pakistani flag while living in India. We are opposed to Uddhav Thackeray's rallies in Nashik and Parbhani, where Pakistani flags were waved. We have a stance against those who burst firecrackers in India after Pakistan wins a match," Bawankule said.

"We are not against all Muslims. There is brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims. The blood of this country is such that we move forward together with everyone," he added. PTI CLS BNM