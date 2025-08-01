Bawankule to head panel for improvement of farm roads in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) In a move aimed at improving rural connectivity, the Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee under Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to formulate a comprehensive plan for the strengthening of farm and access roads across the state.

The committee, comprising 23 members including the Ministers for Rural Development, Employment Guarantee, Finance, Planning, Agriculture, and Relief and Rehabilitation, as well as senior administrative officials and legislators, is expected to submit its report within a month.

The decision follows a calling attention motion raised during the Monsoon session of the state legislature regarding the poor condition of farm and approach roads.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the House that a dedicated committee would be formed to address the issue.

The objective of the committee is to facilitate year-round transportation of agricultural produce and promote mechanisation in farming by ensuring better rural road infrastructure, a statement from Bawankule said on Friday.

"The report will include actionable recommendations for road strengthening and long-term planning to make village-to-field connectivity sustainable, even during monsoon months," the statement added. PTI MR BNM