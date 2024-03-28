Bawankule’s statement about case involving Navneet Rana misleading: Cong writes to EC, SC

Nagpur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court, accusing Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule of giving a misleading statement involving MP Navneet Rana.

The statement amounted to contempt of court and a violation of the model code, it claimed.

In a video message, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that Bawankule had claimed that the SC had given its judgment on a caste validity certificate case concerning Rana. Londhe said the Rana, who currently represents the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, joined the ruling BJP at the Bawankule's residence in Nagpur along with her supporters late Wednesday night.

The BJP announced her name as the party candidate for the Amravati seat, and Bawankule said she would file her election nomination on April 4.

Londhe claimed that Bawankule’s statement was misleading as the SC has not yet given any decision on Rana’s caste validity certificate case and that the matter is still sub judice. The utterance amounts to contempt of court and a violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

The Congress has demanded registration of a case against Bawankule and has given a written complaint to the EC and SC against him, Londhe said, adding that his party will also file a petition in the court in this matter.

Rana had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate against the undivided Shiv Sena's then MP Anandrao Adsul from the Amravati constituency. However, soon there were allegations against her of submitting a fake caste certificate.

On June 8, 2021, the Bombay High Court said the 'Mochi' caste certificate submitted by Rana was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her.

Last month, The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on her plea challenging the high court's verdict cancelling her caste certificate. PTI CLS NR