'Bazm-e-Aam': Evening of qissagoi, music, and discussions to celebrate king of fruits

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A one-of-its-kind evening in the national capital will celebrate the mango through storytelling, music, discussions and a culinary experience, all dedicated to singing paeans to the king of fruits.

The evening dedicated to the mango, 'Bazm-e-Aam', will be organised by Kashkol Collective at the India International Centre on June 14.

The event, led by Kashkol Collective's Ambreen Shah and Ashhar Haque, will feature a qissagoi session, a riveting discussion on the fruit's cultural and historical significance, a musical performance and a curated dinner menu centred around the mango.

“In every home, the mango arrives not merely as fruit, but as memory - nostalgia wrapped in stories of elders known for their love of its flavor. 'Bazm-e-Aam' is our way of coming together to celebrate those memories - sweet, tangy, timeless," Shah said in a statement.

The evening will begin with a dastan by noted storyteller Ashhar Haque, tracing the mango’s journey from Buddhist parables to Mughal memoirs, colonial kitchens, and folk wisdom.

The dastangoi session will be followed by a discussion on 'The Cultural Life of the Mango' by historian Sohail Hashmi and writer-environmentalist Sopan Joshi. The duo will reflect on oral histories, rural ecologies, and seasonal rhythms that have shaped our relationship with this beloved fruit.

Dholak Rani Ensemble, led by vocalist Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj and styled by Isha Priya Singh, will blend classical raags and folk songs to evoke the emotional and seasonal landscape of the mango.

The evening will blend into the night with chef Sadaf Hussain's mango-themed culinary treats. Hussain's specially curated "Aam Menu" will reimagine mango as a story, flavour, and sentiment, reviving forgotten recipes and culinary roots.