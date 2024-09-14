BB Thombre appointed as chairman, Rohit Pawar as deputy chairman of pvt sugar mills body

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Sugar industry veteran BB Thombre and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar were elected as the chairman and deputy chairman of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA) on Saturday.

As many as 113 private sugar mills in the state are members of the WISMA, an apex body of private sugar mills in Maharashtra.

Thombre and Pawar were appointed during the annual general meeting in Pune, where the 11-member executive committee was elected with a majority.

Thombre is the CMD of Natural Sugar in Yavatmal, while Pawar is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd in Pune.

MP Bajarang Sonawane, the CMD of Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd in Beed district, was also elected as a member of the WISMA executive committee. PTI ND ARU