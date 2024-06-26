BBA student from Odisha raped in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara (Punjab), Jun 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old BBA student from Odisha, who was studying at a private university here, was allegedly raped near railway tracks, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in early hours of Tuesday in a desolate place near the railway lines of Dakoha village railway barrier here, the police said.

They added that three men, identified as Amanjot, Manjit Singh and Ranbir Singh, have been arrested in the case.

The woman is a final-year BBA student and lives at a rented accommodation near the university, the police said.

According to the police report, the woman informed the police that she and her friend from Bihar had gone on a bike to meet another friend from Jammu, who currently lives near the Dakoha rail barrier. The three friends were going from Pooranpur colony to Talhan roadside when three motorcyclists accosted them and then one of them took out his 'kirpan' and threatened them, the report said.

She told the police that the other two men then pushed her friends aside and forced her to sit on the pillion of their motorcycle. After taking her to a deserted place, one of the accused, Amanjot, allegedly raped her in presence of another accused, Manjit, and then left her there, the woman told the police in her complaint. Her friends took her to a hospital, where she was medically examined, and also reported the matter to the police.

The police have booked and arrested the accused under sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. PTI COR CHS BHJ BHJ