BBMP acts to curb disease spread, ease public distress after heavy rains

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) Proactive preventive measures have been taken to curb the spread of infectious diseases and reduce public inconvenience caused by heavy rainfall in Sai Layout, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Friday.

Continuous rainfall since May 18 has severely impacted daily life in the area located in Horamavu Ward of Mahadevapura Zone, which experienced waterlogging.

In response, BBMP officials and staff have been deployed on-site to assess the situation and take necessary action, officials said.

Under the leadership of Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner K N Ramesh, the BBMP health department acted swiftly to safeguard the health of residents in Sai Layout.

"A medical team comprising doctors and paramedical staff has been stationed in the area, and a health camp has been set up. The camp includes essential medicines, equipment for blood pressure monitoring, and an ambulance on standby," an official statement said.

Under the supervision of senior health inspectors, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers are conducting door-to-door visits to educate residents on waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as dengue, and the importance of using safe drinking water, the statement added.

Local nursing college students are assisting with surveys and supporting the health camp.

"Through the health camp jointly organised by K Narayanapura Urban Primary Health Centre and Namma Clinic, around 115 residents have been treated for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and skin disorders. Medicines and ointments have been distributed," the statement added.

To prevent outbreaks of diseases like dengue, disinfection sprays are being used in affected areas, and fogging operations are underway to control mosquito breeding, civic officials said.

In case of emergencies, residents have been urged to contact the Mahadevapura zonal control room at 080-28512300 or share information via WhatsApp at 9480685706.