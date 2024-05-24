BBMP and local body elections post Lok Sabha elections: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the process to hold the local body elections including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will start soon after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the delimitation of wards has happened and reservation of wards will be the next step.

“We are ready to hold district and taluk panchayat elections. After the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election, we will conduct gram panchayat, taluk panchayat and district panchayat elections. We will also conduct the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here in Mysuru.

“When he was told that the deadline was January, by which time the delimitation process should have been completed, Siddaramaiah said he will hold a discussion and conduct the election as per rules.

Regarding making his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah a Member of the Legislative Council, he said it is left to the high command, which had said that it will make him a member of the upper house of the Karnataka legislature.

Siddaramaiah had been representing Varuna constituency in Mysuru traditionally, but in the 2018 assembly election, he opted to field his son Yathindra from there, whereas Siddaramaiah himself fought from Chamundeshwari and Badami.

While he lost from Chamundeshwari constituency, Badami was his face saver. In the 2023 assembly election, Yathindra made way for his father. PTI GMS GMS ANE